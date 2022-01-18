Barton Takes Over Rivalry Game *Photo Gallery*

Utah State University Eastern played host to a rivalry matchup on Friday night versus Pinnacle and Green River. The college had its spirit squad on hand to cheer on the big game. In fact, there was even a boxing match between Emmett the Eagle and Pinnacle’s Panther during halftime.

The Panthers came into the game with some momentum after defeating Monticello on the road earlier in the week. On the other hand, the Pirates were looking for their first region win.

It would not be Green River’s night as Cole Barton absolutely dominated the contest. The sophomore had an incredible night, shooting 53 percent from the floor and finishing with 26 points (9-17). He went 3-6 from three and nearly outscored the Pirates.

If that was not enough, Barton also pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Panthers and record a double-double. Michael Schmitz added 10 points while Jonathan Kessler tallied eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds. The Panthers have now won their first two region games by defeating Green River 55-33.

This week, Pinnacle (6-6, 2-0) will remain in Price to host Whitehorse (8-7, 2-1) on Friday. Green River (1-12, 0-2) will return home to play Wayne (2-8) on Wednesday and Whitehorse (8-7, 2-1) on Saturday.