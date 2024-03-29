Price City Announces Planned Power Outage

Price City Press Release

Price City will have a planned power outage beginning at 12:01 AM on Saturday April 6th, 2024 and power will be restored no later than 8:00 AM that same day. During this time, all customers throughout the city that receive power services from Price City may experience several outages lasting up to 75 minutes each. Price City Utilities customers whose accounts begin with 18, 19, or 21 followed by 6 numbers (ex: 18.0000.00, 19.0000.00, or 21.0000.00) will be out of power for approximately 8 hours until all of the required work is completed.

Please make arrangements with Home Health providers for your or others needs during this time. Limit the time and distance you have to travel within the affected area during the outage. Always treat any non-working traffic signals as four-way stops. Be alert and exercise caution around any area where crews may be working. Please do not call Rocky Mountain Power, Public Safety Dispatch, or 911 for updates so they may be able to keep their communications open for emergencies. Updates will be provided on the live Price City Power update page that customers can access on their phones from the link that will be sent out through our customer text-message notification system before the outage begins. To sign up for the Price City Power customer text message notification system text “power” to (435)636-3166 then follow the prompts. Register before 4:00 PM on Friday April 5th, 2024 in order to make sure you can receive messages about the outage.

Please note that If you pay your power bill to Rocky Mountain Power or Helper City you will not be affected by this outage.

This power outage is being done to replace damaged equipment in one of the city substations and to perform other maintenance that cannot be done while the substation is in operation. The city-wide outages are necessary to disconnect the substation from the rest of the city for a portion of the work to be completed then later to reconnect it. We have planned to interconnect portions of the power system together to limit disruptions to as many customers as possible but we are unable to do so with all of our customers at this time.

It is our priority to limit the duration and frequency of outages and will only interrupt power when and only for as long as necessary to make these improvements. We wish to emphasize the importance of these planned outages and that they allow us to safely and quickly replace or repair damaged or worn items and components that otherwise would cause much larger, longer, and more costly outages when they fail.

Thank you in advance for your patience,

Steven Richardson – Price City Utilities