Sutherlands is calling for vendors that want to participate in Ladies’ night, which is taking place on March 12 beginning at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be a night to remember, so grab your gal pals and plan your night out,” Sutherlands shared.

Those that are interested in a free booth space should call Sutherlands at (435) 637-1512 to reserve your space.

There will be giveaways, door prizes, local community vendors and 20% off all purchases, excluding lumber, drywall and sale items.