Beehives Approved by Price City Council

The hint of warmer weather also brought a proposal for beehives before the Price City Council on Wednesday evening. Carbon High teacher Jacie Pressett was joined by two students to discuss the consideration and possible approval of the hives.

The beehives would be studied by Pressett and students from Carbon High. They would be placed east of the bike park near the school itself. To begin, Pressett explained that each student made a project entailing what they would do in a perfect world to support a healthy bee population. A project was chosen and has grown so far from where it started, according to Pressett.

The students were then given the floor to speak, pointing out the decline of bees and how they account for crop value and production. It was stated that bees are very important to the world, though they are dying at increasing rates. One thing that can be done to help is to raise bees locally.

With permission, the students are hoping to use a piece of Price City property to benefit the habitat and natural environment within the city while helping maintain the local bee population. This will help with soil erosion, pollination and more. The product of the bees can also be donated to the local food bank.

It was explained that this can provide many opportunities to Carbon High students while teaching them how to be independent in forming ideas and plans, writing grants, and working on budgets. As far as safety is concerned, the students had a number of ideas handy.

A kennel can be erected around the hive to keep the community out, which is for the safety of both the bees and the public. Locks and signage were also suggested as means of safety and warning. A timeline of construction, grant applications and the beginning of the actual beekeeping was then presented. The students hope to begin the actual beekeeping in the spring of 2024.

The council was assured that honey bees are not aggressive and usually keep to themselves. A map on where the hives would be placed was also shown to the council members, who believed that it would be a great idea. In the particular area, a camera is already in place in the southeast corner that overlooks the area.

Approval for the beehives was made with the understanding that the students and Pressett would work with the city to ensure that all the needed safety precautions are being followed.