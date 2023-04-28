Carbon Pitchers Put on a Show

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos continued their dominance in region play with another stellar performance on Thursday. This time, it was on the road against region foe Richfield.

The Dinos opened up scoring in the first when Jenna Richards singled. Carbon rode that momentum with seven runs in the first, three in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth. The pitching staff shut down Richfield’s attempts as Carbon took the game 15-0.

The visiting Dinos recorded 16 hits on the day. Gabrielle Vasquez was an offensive powerhouse as she went yard twice in the game with three RBIs. Haven Byerly and Kylan Sorenson also had three hits on the day while Brielle Sandoval connected twice.

The Carbon defense was also something to behold as the team did not have a single error in the field. Makayla Scovill and Byerly were forces on the mound as they combined for the shutout. The pitchers only gave up on hit combined through five innings.

Up next, Carbon (13-6, 8-0 Region 12) will travel to Juan Diego (9-5, 5-2 Region 15) on Friday.