Late Surge Powers Lady Spartans

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Things got off to a slow start for the Lady Spartans on Thursday as they took on North Sanpete. It took Emery a while to get things moving, but a surge late in the game gave the team the come-from-behind win.

It was all North Sanpete in the early going as the team got things going with two runs in the first. The Hawks added one more in the second inning and another in the fourth to take the 4-0 lead.

The Lady Spartans woke up in the fifth with a run, but the momentum really shifted in the sixth as Emery plated an impressive nine runs. The Spartans added two more in the seventh inning and despite an attempted rally by the Hawks, Emery took the 12-5 victory.

Emery’s Aspen Taylor got the win on the mound. Katelyn Nielson was an offensive powerhouse for the Spartans as she recorded a home run and three RBIs. Rheagan Rhotan also recorded two RBIs while Jalynn Fox had two.

Emery (11-10, 4-4 Region 12) will now await the RPI standings and prepare for state.