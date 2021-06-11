Bennion Creek Fire Spreads to 4,700 Acres

Bennion Creek Fire Update Friday, June 11, 2021 – Morning Update Fire Information 202-320-7170 (6:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.) Email: Colin.Dunn@USDA.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire Websites: https://www.utahfireinfo.gov

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 4,700 Containment: 0% Total Personnel: 162

June 11, 2021, 8:00 AM

FIRE SUMMARY

The Bennion Fire is continuing to burn in the vicinity of Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. On Thursday, the fire experienced significant winds and extreme fire behavior. The windy conditions led to significant fire growth to the southeast.

Fire growth caused local authorities to evacuate the community of Aspen Cove. Today, crews are working to build containment lines and protect structures in the community of Aspen Cove. Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6.

Starvation Road, Bennion Ridge Road and Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) are closed for public and firefighter safety. Please remain clear of the fire area.

Current Resources:

Handcrews: 5

Engines: 5

Helicopters: 4

Dozer: 1

Closures : Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road) and Starvation Road.

Evacuations: Aspen Cove