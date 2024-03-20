BID NOTICE – INDUSTRIAL OILS

Carbon County – 2024 Industrial Oils

Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for the following industrial oils:

LMCRS-2 Chipping Oil, heated and delivered, to job sites in Carbon County. (Price Area).

CSS-1H DIL 2:1 Asphalt Emulsions Oil, purchase price for oil. Bids for this item shall include an address for the site where product can be loaded.

QSE DIL 60:40 Asphalt Emulsions Oil, heated and delivered, to job sites in Carbon County. (Price Area).

Perspective bidders can request specifications for each oil by contacting the Road Department at the number listed below. The bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s Office at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, UT 84501, prior to 3:00 pm on April 17, 2024. Bids will be opened at a regularly scheduled Commission Meeting on April 17, 2024; starting at 4:30 pm.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids will NOT be accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: On outside of the envelope write:

2024 Industrial Oils Bids for CCRD

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and to select the bid, which in the opinion of the county, provides the best product, warranty and for service to the county.

Please contact Carbon County Road Department at 435-636-3268 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday with any questions.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 20 and March 27, 2024.