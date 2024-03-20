PUBLIC NOTICE FOR PERMIT RENEWAL

SAVAGE COAL TERMINAL

SAVAGE SERVICES CORPORATION

901 W. LEGACY CENTER WAY

MIDVALE, UTAH 84047

Savage Services Corporation has filed with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas & Mining, an application for renewal of its Mining and Reclamation Plan Permit for the Savage Coal Terminal.

The permit for which renewal is being sought is Utah C/007/0022. This is a Mining and Reclamation Permit for the Savage Coal Terminal, which is located in the Miller Creed area of Carbon County, Utah in Sections 2 and 11, Township 15 South, Range 10 East, Salt Lake Base & Meridian.

The permit area is further described as follows: Sec. 11: W1/2SW1/4 except 0.24 ac. in NW corner, E1/2SW1/4 except East 100’ and 5.42 ac. in SW corner. Also included in the permit area is a 20’ Right-of-Way for a pipeline across the SE1/4NW1/4 and NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 11 (1.21 acres), and across the SW1/4SW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4 and NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 2 (3.97 acres), all in Township 15 South Range 10 East, Salt Lake & Meridian. The area is location on the “Price Quadrangle,” U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute map.

The application is available for inspection at the Carbon County Recorder’s office at 751 E. 100 N., Price, UT and the Utah Division of Oil, Gas & Mining office, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Written comments, objections or requests for informal conferences on the applications may be submitted to: State of Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas & Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 20, March 27, April 3, and April 10, 2024.