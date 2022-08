ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Last Tuesday started off well as the visiting Panthers jumped out ahead 2-0. Panguitch then had a big inning in the bottom of the first with 13 runs.

The Panthers could never recover as they fell in this one 19-4. Joey Howell went 2-2 with a double while Domonick Huitt finished 2-2 with two RBIs. In addition, TJ McFarland went 1-3 with a ribbie.

The Panthers (1-2) headed to Altamont (4-3) on Monday. The team will then host Green River (0-2) on Wednesday.