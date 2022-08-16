Dinos Sweep Premier XC Invitational

Carbon had a huge weekend to begin the ’22 cross country season. Freshman Rozlyn Stowe blew out the competition and took first place (18:10.4), almost a minute better than any other runner.

Stowe was followed by Ambree Jones (20:49.4), Lindsie Fausett (20:50.3) and Beverly Lancaster (20:56.6) in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Ellie Hanson (9th, 21:36.2) and Ada Bradford (10th, 21:36.4) also cracked the top 10 as the Lady Dinos won with a score of 25. Morgan came in second at 44 and Juan Diego came in third at 65.

The Lady Dinos’ strong start did not go unnoticed. In fact, all seven varsity runners (including Sophie Taylor, who finished 13th, 21:48.1) made the Top 100 List on Milesplit Utah. Those rankings include all classifications across the state. At the invitational, Carbon took seventh overall when including the 5-6A schools.

The boys won this invitational last year, and they came back and defended their crown. Carbon edged out Hurricane 47-55 to grab first. Morgan took third with a 70 while Juan Diego in fourth with a 90.

Braxton Ware came in second place (16:38.0), 22 seconds behind the Hurricane runner. Garrett Black also finished in the top 10, taking ninth with a time of 17:16.1. The Dinos then packed it in with Easton Humes in 11th (17:26.3), Sean Stromness in 12th (17:29.1) and Nathan Engar in 13th (17:35.0).

“Two big wins this weekend for cross country,” commented Telisse Martak. “Great way to start the season.”

The Dinos will next prepare for the UIAAA, which will take place on Aug. 27.