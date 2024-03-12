Eagles Open Conference Play With Series Sweep Against Colorado Northwestern

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

In their first game of the series, USU Eastern baseball defeated the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern by a score of 10-1 on Friday morning. Bodee Goins kicked off the scoring for the Eagles with an early single in the first inning. A significant boost came in the third inning when Goins smashed a two-run homer to right field. The team’s lead ballooned in the fourth with four additional runs, thanks to Zak Nelson’s RBI double and Tyler Nelson’s three-run homer to right.

On the mound, Wayland Crane led Eastern to victory, allowing only one run and five hits over six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. Tanner Kofoed provided solid relief for USU Eastern, delivering a hitless inning with two strikeouts.

The Eagles had nine hits led by McGwire Jephson going 3-for-3, while Goins contributed with four RBIs and a 2-for-4 performance at the plate. Zak and Tyler Nelson also made key contributions, with Zak hitting two for three.

Game 2

McGwire Jephson didn’t cool off in the second game of the doubleheader hitting two home runs and two RBIs, propelling USU Eastern to a 12-7 victory over the Spartans. Eastern had 11 hits in the game.

A key contributor was Kaden Miller , whose eighth-inning triple drove in three runs, playing a crucial role in the Eagle’s overturning a deficit to secure the lead. Nate Rhineer’s pitching was instrumental in clinching the victory. Rhineer, a right-hander, delivered a strong one-inning performance, giving up just one hit and no runs, while also recording a strikeout and a walk.

Kade Hansen opened the pitching for Eastern, surrendering seven hits and three runs over almost four innings, showing commendable control with four strikeouts and just one walk. Offensively the Eagles had big contributions from Zak and Tyler Nelson , with Zak’s batting and Tyler’s play contributing to pivotal runs.

The Eagles showed discipline at the plate, drawing nine walks in the game, with Bodee Goins and Sawyer Hardman each earning two walks.

Game 3

The following day, USU Eastern edged out the Spartans with a 4-3 victory, securing their win late in the game. The turning point came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Tyler Nelson delivered a crucial triple, driving in two runs to overcome a 3-2 deficit.

The Eagles opened the scoring early in the game, thanks to Nate Rose’s single in the first inning that brought a run home.

The Spartans briefly took the lead by scoring two runs in the fifth inning due to a fielding error and a balk, making it 3-1. However, Eastern fought back in the sixth inning, first with Zak Nelson’s single that scored a run, followed by Tyler Nelson’s game-changing triple.

On the mound, Kyler Hansen secured the win for USU Eastern, allowing no runs and only two hits in just over an inning, while striking out one. Starting pitcher, Sam Beck , had a solid outing allowing just one run and two hits over four innings, striking out three.

Game 4

In the final game of the weekend, USU Eastern clinched the series sweep and a dominating victory against the CNCC with a score of 11-1. The Spartans initiated the scoring in the opening inning when Cameron Hancock grounded out, bringing a runner home. Eastern quickly regained control in the same inning thanks to a double by Jephson and Gatti, and a single by Rose.

The momentum continued for the Eagles into the sixth inning where they picked up five runs on four hits. Tyler Nelson hit a single that brought in a run, a home run by Jephson that delivered two runs, a single by Gatti that added another run, and an additional run scored due to an error by the Spartans.

Landon Salvesen was instrumental in securing the win for the Eagles, allowing only one run and four hits over six innings, alongside three strikeouts and a single walk. On the offensive side, Bodee Goins , Gatti, Jephson, and Nelson each made significant contributions with two hits apiece. Jephson emerged as a key player, driving in three runs and going 2-for-4 at bat, while Zak Nelson had patience at the plate drawing two walks.

USU Eastern improves to 14-7 on the season with a perfect start in conference play at 4-0. The we will welcome No. 13 Salt Lake Community College (17-3, 7-1) to the Carlson-Colosimo Field with a two-doubleheader weekend beginning Friday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m.