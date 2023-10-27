BLM Begins Christmas Tree-Cutting Permit Sales

Bureau of Land Management Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management will begin offering non-commercial tree permits to harvest trees for the holidays. The trees available are pinyon pine, white fir and juniper.

Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas trees on public lands. The harvest of these resources not only provides memorable recreation opportunities, but maintains the natural health of our forested lands.

Permits are required for cutting trees and carry a $10 fee. We encourage the public to purchase permits online at the forest products permit website (https://forestproducts.blm.gov ) beginning on the following dates:

St. George Field Office – November 1

Price Field Office – November 24

All Other Field Offices – November 9

In-person sales are available during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays. Each district determines its own fee structure, number of permits and species allowed for harvest. For more information, including rules on cuttings, visit www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits. Find the appropriate field office using the BLM Utah’s administrative boundary map at https://on.doi.gov/3TDzkVj.