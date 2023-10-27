Lady Spartans Named State Champs

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans proved that they are the best in the state during the 3A Volleyball Championships this week. After a successful run in the tournament, Emery sealed the state title with a win in the championship game on Thursday night.

The Black and Gold bested #16 Granstville, #8 Delta and #5 Manti to make it to the championship game. Emery was pitted against #2 Morgan in the matchup at Utah Valley University.

The Lady Spartans started the game on a high note with a 25-20 victory in the opening set. The Lady Trojans responded in the second set with a win of their own, 25-21, to even things up at 1-1.

The teams traded points in the third, but it was Emery that came out on top, 25-22, to retake the lead. Morgan fought back in the fourth, flipping the script with a 25-22 win to make it 2-2.

Both teams fought for every point in the game-winning fifth set. After a back-and-forth game, Emery found the advantage, 15-12, to seal the victory and the state championship.

The Lady Spartans finish the season with an impressive 29-4 record overall and an 11-3 run in region play. Emery dropped only three sets in four games at the state tournament, finishing with a perfect 4-0 record.