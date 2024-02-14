Emery Has a Good Finish for Circuit Debate Tournaments

EHS Press Release

On Feb. 3, Emery High’s Debate team went to Manti for the CUSDC Templar Trials Debate Tournament. Emery did very well at this tournament with many top five finishes. Beckham Kelley took second in DI, and Cache Allred and Macie Mcarthur took third in Duo.

This tournament was also the end of the circuit for tournaments, which meant there were more and bigger medals participants were able to receive. To receive these medals, competitors had to attend every tournament in the circuit. Emery missed one of the tournaments since it was during fall break. But, that didn’t stop Emery from meddling in the circuit.

Kylee Willis took first in Oratory, Cache Allred and Macie Mcarthur placed third in Public Forum, and second in Duo. Macie Mcarthur also took first in DI and Lana Kelley took third in Lincoln Douglas. Emery finished at the tournament in fifth, and in the circuit third.

Emery did well at the Manti tournament and is now preparing for region, which will be on Feb. 24.