Robert Edwin Turri was born May 5, 1928 in Latuda, Utah. He was the son of Valentino and Frances Krajnc Turri. He died peacefully on March 26, 2023 at the age of 94 in Fruita, CO, after a weekend of visits from family members.

He was raised in the small coal mining town of Latuda, UT, and attended schools in Latuda, Helper and Price. He earned his Associate Degree at Carbon College. During those early school years, he met Racine Toson. They were married on February 25, 1950. For the first 16 years of their marriage, they made their home in Latuda, where he was employed by Liberty Fuel Company. During this time, four daughters were born, Jan, Ann, Robyn and Susan. He served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War as a radio operator and driver for a colonel. In 1966, Bob started a new career with the Job Corp in Price and moved the family to Helper. In 1969, Bob transitioned to the Bureau of Land Management in Monticello, where he raised his family.

Upon his retirement, he worked part-time for San Juan County, consulting, mapping roads, and developing ATV trails. Bob loved San Juan County and joined SPEAR. He spent many hours riding, maintaining trails, and being an unofficial trail guide.

His focus in life was his family. He spent many days fishing, camping and riding ATV’s with his kids and grandkids. Whenever one of his kids or grandkids asked him do any of these activities, there was never any hesitation, always a firm yes.

Bob was a solid, fair-minded, and selfless man, and will be missed by his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Racine, parents Val and Frances, a brother Tino, and sisters Freida and Berniece. He is survived by daughters Jan (Grayson) Redd, Ann (Russ) Machen, Robyn (Rick) Collard and Susan (Rick) Barnett, nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints North Chapel. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 and services will begin at 11:00. A graveside service will be at the Monticello City Cemetery immediately following the service.

Our family would like to express our extreme gratitude to the staff at Family Health West Assisted Living Center and Hope West Hospice Care, who spent so much time showering him with love and care. We would also like to thank the many family and friends who took the time to stop by and visit him, and to his many ATV and SPEAR friends who gave him so much joy throughout the years.