Boys’ State Basketball Tree Revealed

Photos from UHSAA

The final RPI rankings were released early Saturday morning, solidifying the seeding for the 2021 3A State Boys’ Basketball Tournament. Grantsville was awarded the top seed with Juab in second, Manti in third and Grand in fourth. Other familiar Region 12 foes included San Juan in fifth and Richfield in seventh.

Carbon grabbed the eight seed and will host #9 North Sanpete on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. The Dinos faced the Hawks early in the season in Price in what was a good battle for both teams. Carbon was up 11 at halftime but North Sanpete battled back before the Dinos closed the door in the fourth quarter. They took care of the Hawks, 77-67.

The Spartans, on the other hand, have the 16th seed and will host #17 Delta on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in a play-in game. It will be the first meeting between Emery and Delta this season. The winner of that contest will face #1 Grantsville on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. for a chance to make it to the three-day tournament in Richfield.

Check back with ETV to follow all the state tournament action, including a guide to the tournament with information on top teams, sleepers and more.