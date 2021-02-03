Dinos Slide into Tournament

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon had a difficult road test on Friday night when it headed to Blanding to take on the San Juan Broncos. The Dinos started off on top until the Broncos ripped off a 15-2 run to end the first quarter.

Down by 10, Carbon worked to claw its way back and cut it all the way down to four, 28-24. The Broncos answered back to lead by seven, 33-26, at halftime.

San Juan extended its lead to 13, forcing Carbon to climb another tough hill. The Dinos closed the gap to three before the Broncos connected on two quick buckets to end the quarter 47-40.

Carbon put up a good fight but never could overcome the huge run from San Juan in the first quarter. The Broncos took the season finale 60-49.

Preston Condie had a game-high 23 points while Caleb Winfree added 10.

The Dinos (12-8, 5-5 Region 12) were awarded the eight seed and will host #9 North Sanpete (12-8, 8-5 Region 14) on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.