Boys’ Volleyball Coming to Utah

On Thursday, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) announced that an additional sanctioned sport will be introduced in the 2023-24 school year. Boys’ volleyball, including a state tournament, will begin in the spring season of 2024.

This is the fifth sport that UHSAA has sanctioned since the 2016-17 season. Other relatively new sports include boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, girls’ wrestling and competitive cheerleading. The latter will host its inaugural sanctioned state championship next school year.

Before the vote had been announced and finalized, there was already buzz around the prospect of adding boys’ volleyball to Carbon High. It sounds like there is some interest in the area and now that there are dates in place, administrators can put out feelers and begin plans to implement the newly-sanctioned sport.