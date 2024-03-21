Boys Volleyball Receives First Win for the Dinos

The Carbon Dino boys’ volleyball team traveled to Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday night for a non-region game against the Wasatch Academy Tigers.

The first set was a close one, as Carbon would pull out the win with a very close 25-23 score, giving them the early lead in the game. In the next set, the Tigers came out to play, evening the score as they would win the set, 25-18.

In the third set, the scores were the same, but the outcome would give the Dinos the advantage, as they would take the lead 2-1. The fourth set was a close one as well, but the Dinos stayed focused on the task at hand and would pull off the win in the set, 25-21. Carbon would earn their first win of the season with a 3-1 score over the Tigers.

Evan Lancaster had a great showing as he would have 10 digs on the night, as well as 12 assists. Jack Hedin led the team in Kills with 10 and also had an ace. Charles Tima ended his night with eight kills, four digs and an assist. Alexis Bueno set his teammates up well with seven assists, a kill and five serving aces. Carter Warburton finished with four digs, three assists and four aces. Zeke Willson had three kills, an ace, a block and two digs.

Next up for the Dinos, they will face the Grantsville Cowboys (5-4) on their home court on Thursday night.