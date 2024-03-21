Emery Defeats Duchesne Eagles

On Wednesday, the Duchesne Eagles visited Emery for a non-region game against Emery softball. Emery would take the early lead at the end of the third, 4-0. They would score four more in the fifth and sixth inning, overpowering the Eagles and securing the win, 8-2.

Madi Bunnell had a home run in the game, with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Spartans. Kali Jensen had a triple in the game, as well as two RBIs. Katelyn Nielson had a double in the game and three runs scored. Shannon Johnson also had a double in the game with two runs scored.

Alexis Ungerman and Tailynn Minchey both had an RBI. Rhegan Rhoten pitched all seven innings for Emery, allowing two run and striking out three batters.

The Lady Spartans will face the regional opponent, Juab Wasps on Friday, which will be broadcast live on etvnews.com/livesports.