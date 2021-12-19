Brenda Pappas Retires from the Children’s Justice Center

Following 18 years at the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center, Brenda Pappas’ retirement was celebrated at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

Shelly Wright, CJC Director, spoke on Pappas, stating that first she would like to say that it has been a pleasure to work with Pappas for those 18 years. They began their journey together in the white house on the corner of 3rd East and 1st North in Price and have many, many years of stories.

Wright stated that Pappas’ position can be filled, but that Pappas herself cannot be truly replaced. “Brenda has the kind of soul you’ll never see. What she has accomplished with her families and the successes she has helped her families win is amazing,” said Wright.

Wright stated that she is honored to have known Pappas for as long as she has and is so glad that they hired her 18 years ago. They have been through everything from work-related situations, to plane rides, to emergencies and many adventures in training. Wright credited Pappas as one of a kind and wished her the best in her next adventure.

Pappas stated that though it was hard, she knew that it was time to retire and she feels good about it now. She has plenty of adventures ahead and has many memories with the CJC. “It fulfilled me, it really did,” she said.

Pappas then thanked the county for everything, including all of the help that they have given both the center and to her. She concluded by stating that it has been a great part of her life.