Huntington Elementary Presents “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”

By Julie Johansen

It is tradition to have a Christmas program at Huntington Elementary and this year’s third grade class was excited to keep this tradition alive. On Friday, Dec. 17, teachers Shellet Rowley and Amanda West directed the third grade students in a production of Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Emmitt Nielson was the Grinch while Sydnee Sebring narrated the story. Trig Ryan was Max the Dog and Mylee Mills played Cindy Lou Who. The rest of their 33 classmates represented the Whos of Whoville. Of course, the girls had Cindy Lou Who hairstyles high on their heads and the boys also depicted the Whos.

The play was set in the gymnasium at the school with scenery produced by Collette Clement and music by Kori Cook. Marie Johnson also helped with music and costumes. Appreciation was also extended to the school’s custodians, Alan McArthur and Charlene Peacock.