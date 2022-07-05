Brights Ideas Youth Prepare for Pitch Challenge

Last week, 18 young minds in Emery County came together to prepare for the upcoming business pitch challenge for Bright Ideas. Participants will pitch their ideas in “Shark Tank” style on Wednesday, July 13.

In conjunction with the preparation, the youth learned about presentation skills while also covering the rubric on which they will be judged. Those participating will be given the chance to negotiate with the judges for the amounts that they believe they need in order to grow their businesses.

The judges will need to be shown why the participants need the requested amount of funding and what they will be spending it on. The youth will also be selling their goods and services at many of the upcoming community events.