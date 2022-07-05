Greek Festival Express Returning This Weekend

The moderated style of the Greek Festival, the Greek Festival Express, is returning this weekend to bring the well-known and loved food and pastries to go. The event is slated for July 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

As it was explained last year by Father Seraphim, President Priest of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price, the food will be “to go” and will involve a platter system where there is a choice of a main dish and the rest of the plate is fixed. There are three entrees to choose from, including a gyro (which will also be sold a la carte), the souvlaki, which are pork shish-ka-bobs, and Greek chicken.

“We’re not quite ready to have Greek Festival Days the way you’ve come to love and support it in the past, but this year you will be able to pick up some scrumptious Greek cuisine and pastries and take them to go and enjoy at your own retreat,” the Greek Fest flyer shared.

These dishes will be $25 per platter, with the aforementioned entree choices and three side dishes. With each entree, the sides are Greek rice pilaf, two dolmathes and one tiropita. A la carte, the gyros will be $8 each, the dolmathes, sold cold to be heated at home, will be $5 for six and the tiropita are $3 each on Saturday only.

Greek pastries, which are boxed to go, include four baklava for $14, four finikia for $8, 12 koulourakia for $8, four kourambiethes for $8, a bowl of loukomades for $5 and tsoureki, or sweet bread, for $10. There will be limited seating available for those that would like to stay and eat outside.

The food isn’t the only great part of the Greek Fest Express, however. The celebration is kicked off by the annual 5K, which will take place on Thursday, July 7. Check in time is 7:30 p.m. and the race begins at 8 p.m. The registration fee is $20 per person or $30 per family. Pre-register online at www.carbonrec.com or call (435) 636-3702.

Finally, there will be a drawing with over $10,000 in prizes available, including a $1,500 cash prize for one lucky winner. The donation is $2 per ticket or $20 per book. Winning tickets will be drawn on July 9 and winner need not be present. Tickets will be available at the festival.

All proceeds from the Greek Festival Express and raffle will benefit Assumption Greek Orthodox in Price with its charitable and civic involvements.