Bruin Point Students Receive Bikes from UDOT

Carbon School District Press Release

Just in time for the holiday season, the students in the first and second grades at Bruin Point Elementary school were each given a bicycle and helmet by representatives from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The regional director, several additional team members and the Wellington UDOT crew presented the bikes to students.

UDOT holds an annual conference where charitable work is among the discussed topics. This year, they partnered with Wish for Wheels, a non-profit organization, which organized a team building activity for UDOT to build 100 bicycles to be given to children throughout Utah.

Team members at UDOT asked for input to determine where these bicycles might be appreciated, which led Dan Hinckley, a Price local and UDOT employee, to identify Bruin Point as an ideal candidate.

UDOT donated nearly 30 bicycles to the Bruin Point students. “As we approach the holiday season, bringing the gift of bicycles to these children brought so much joy into all of our hearts,” said Monte Aldridge, UDOT Region 4 Director.