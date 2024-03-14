Green River City Council Applauds Emery County Sheriff’s Office

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Green River City Council met for their regularly monthly meeting.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington reported on the state of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and described some of the things that the department has been working on, such as drug busts that have taken place throughout the county.

“I gotta hand it to the troops and guys down here.” Sheriff Huntington said. “They are willing to work and they do a good job.” The council responded by applauding the sheriff’s office and their efforts.

They announced that a public hearing will be held on the amendments for the budget at next week’s meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The mayor is researching a fee schedule for adding fees for the use of the city council chambers and the use of the museum’s spare spaces, but didn’t feel he had done enough research to make a motion yet. The council stressed that the purpose behind the fees is to help cover the cost of the buildings and employee wages to maintain the buildings.

The mayor announced that there was an Open House hosted for the A1 Lithium project on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Green River City Council.

