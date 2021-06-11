Buckhorn RV Park and Resort is Open for Business

By Julie Johansen

A grand opening and Emery County Business Chamber ribbon cutting for the Buckhorn RV Park and Resort took place on Wednesday, June 16. The resort is owned by the John Nielson family and managed by Cole and Laryssia Revelli. During the grand opening, tours were given to showcase the cabins, full RV hookups and teepees.

Drawings for prizes were part of the festivities and featured a one night stay in one of the cabins. The resort also includes playgrounds, batting cages, pickleball courts, horseshoe pits, foosball and cornhole. Showers and laundry services are available on the resort site, which is located on Canyon Highway in north Huntington.

The event was well attended by many anxious onlookers as well as Huntington City Mayor Leonard Norton and Emery County Commissioners Gil Conover, Kent Wilson and Lynn Sitterud.