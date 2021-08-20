Budget Changes and Purchases for Huntington City

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council approved two new business licenses in the city’s council meeting on Wednesday evening. The businesses include Enchanted Rocks and Gifts, which will be located at 115 North Main Street, and High Country Coatings at 315 West and 400 South.

The next item on the agenda was a public hearing for the adjustment of the 2021 budgets. The city received funds from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), meaning increases could be made to areas in the budgets. There were no public comments during the hearing, so following a presentation on the changes in the budgets, the public hearing was closed. Resolution 9-2021 authorizing those changes was adopted by the council.

Donation requests from the Emery Rodeo Team, Wee Bit Wicked and the HOPE Squad were all granted in the amount of $150. Wages for the city’s crossing guards were then increased by an unanimous vote of the council. Two bids for sidewalk projects in the city were opened and a motion to accept the lowest bid from Los Aviles was made and approved.

Next, consideration for an upgrade in a meter reading program was directed by the city treasurer. She stated that it would greatly decrease the time spent reading the meters and their present program will be outdated in December. This program would not require new meters. The mayor asked the council to take a closer look at this recommendation and be ready to vote in a future meeting. Changes to the animal control ordinance were also tabled until a later meeting.

It was then announced that in order to clean up booking, $58,000 will be transferred from the General Fund to the Perpetual Care Fund. Huntington City will also purchase a Black Widow arena drag and a new salt spreader to fit the new truck.

Mayor Leonard Norton thanked the maintenance workers and fire department for their assistance during recent storms and flooding, especially at Rhino Mine. He also told workers that there would be free drug screening at the Emery Medical Center for all new employees. He then announced a BBQ for the fire department and invited the council members to come and meet the department. This barbecue will be on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the fire station. Mayor Norton also noted that, unofficially, the secondary water could be shut off in couple of weeks.

Councilman Tom Kay shared that they had to replace an electronic keypad on the fire station door as the electronic door was not working. They are waiting for Pioneer Roofing to complete the work on the leaking roof at the fire house. He also reported that Don Gordon will be a new member on the Huntington City Planning and Zoning Board.

Councilman David Emery said that there had only been one new grave at the cemetery in the last three months, but two new benches have been donated and are being installed. He is looking for bids for wayfinding signs for the city.

To conclude, council member Gloria Wilson reported that the Emery County Recreation Department is working on a volleyball pit at the softball complex.