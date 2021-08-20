Jill Emerson Named August Carbon County Tourism Super Service Recipient

The Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient for the month of August was announced at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

The recipient was presented by Tina Henrie, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, who announced Jill Emerson with the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regionals as this month’s recognition. Emerson is the name and face behind the tournament.

Henrie remarked that Emerson is a key player for the huge event that pays back the communities with an increase in hotel stays, restaurant visits and sales tax. Henrie remarked that Emerson seldom gets the recognition that she deserves.

Emerson thanked Henrie for her kind words, stating that if her name is on something, she makes sure that it is done 100%. Emerson told the commissioners that she appreciates the award.

“I love bringing people to our community; I love baseball,” shared Emerson.

As the tournament grew, they branched out into two different weeks. There were teams from Hawaii, California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Thirty teams were in competition this year.

The commissioners thanked Emerson for bringing the teams and their families to the area and showing them what Carbon County has to offer.