Bulldogs Disrupt Four-peat

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

3A swimmers gathered at Brigham Young University last week to compete in the state meet. The Lady Dinos were looking to win their fourth state championship in a row, but the competition was extremely stiff this year.

The 200 free relay went to the Carbon team comprised of Thalyn Lyman, Mia Crompton, Tyrca Jaramillo and Alyssa Chamberlain. Lady Spartans Sydney Carter, Purity Mason, Cambrie Jensen and Aubrey Guymon took fifth in the same event. Then, in the 400 free relay, Lyman, Hadley Bower, Jaramillo and Chamberlain ended in second place, dropping over three seconds. Emery was right behind with Carter, Abby Johansen, Jensen and Guymon to take third.

Individually, Guymon took second in the 100 fly. The Lady Dinos had a strong showing in the 50 free with Chamberlain in third, Lyman in sixth and Jaramillo in seventh. Guymon also cracked the top 10 by finishing in 10th in the same event. Chamberlain then took third in the 100 free with Jaramillo in sixth and Carter in eighth. Carter also took eighth in the 200 free as did Jensen in the 200 IM. Jensen later took third in the 100 back with Ada Bradford (CHS) in seventh. Carley Young (EHS) took eighth in the 100 breast.

Judge Memorial had the better day and took first with 316 points while Carbon came in second with 210 points. The Lady Spartans finished in seventh with 154 points.

On the boys’ side, the Spartans cracked the top 10 in the 200 free relay, taking ninth place with Jacob Fauver, Kegley Terry, Kyler Minchey and Dax Minchey. The Dinos followed suit in the 400 free relay, taking ninth as well, with Nathan Engar, Boyd Bradford, Camden Chamberlain and Gabe Ibanez.

Chamberlain dropped over two seconds to take fourth in the 500 free. He also dropped another second plus to take fifth in the 200 free. Ibanez ended in sixth in the 100 fly and seventh in the 200 IM. For Emery, Dax Minchey came in sixth in the 100 free and 10th in the 50 free.

The Bulldogs made it a clean sweep with 332 points to take first. Canyon View was close behind in second with 322 points while Juan Diego came in third with 194 points. The Dinos took 10th overall with 104 points and Emery came in 13th with 48 points.