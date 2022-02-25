Bulldogs Run Off Leash

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

#8 Carbon had a tough matchup on Thursday night when if faced off with #1 Judge Memorial. The Lady Dinos played with great defensive intensity, but the Bulldogs proved faster and stronger.

Frequently, the scrappy Dinos would get a steal only for Judge to steal it right back. The pure athleticism by the Bulldogs was something to behold. It led to a 30-21 lead at half and only grew. Carbon would fall to the top seed, 57-33, sending the Dinos to the consolation bracket.

Sophomore Amiah Timothy had a great game, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals. in addition, Haley Garrish added seven rebounds and six points off the bench in the defeat.

Carbon will now play at 11:10 a.m. on Friday against Emery.