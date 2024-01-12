Butler Barbershop Welcomed to Emery County

The Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) celebrated Castle Dale’s newest business, Butler Barbershop, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Owner Kolton Butler attended the Paul Mitchell school in Provo before becoming a licensed barber specializing in hair and beard trims, though he will also cut women’s hair.

Butler covers a range of hair treatments such as full-head shaves, a hot towel shave with a straight-edge razor, deep conditioning treatments and more. He has set hours but it flexible for those with varying schedules to assist in helping everyone look their very best.

Butler Barbershop features a washbowl, hair dryer, barber chair and other hair-cutting amenities in a modern setting that is credited by the ECBC as being clean and attractive.

“We wish Kolton much success at his new business and encouraged you to come and give it a try,” the ECBC shared. “Many family members, friends and chamber board members came to welcome the new business to the county.”

Butler Barbershop is located in the health department building at 25 West Main Street and is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well at Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those that wish to schedule an appointment can click here.