C.A.R.E. Coalition Hosts Family Field Day

On Monday, Sep. 26, the C.A.R.E. Coalition invited the community to Price’s Washington Park to celebrate National Family Day with the C.A.R.E Family Field Day.

The fourth Monday in September marks National Family Day, which is observed in the United States. This is a day for families to spend quality time together while also working to improve their relationships.

Those that participated in the field day were treated to a number of activities, such as a traveling escape room, a giant chess board, miniature golf and tire rolling. Those in attendance also enjoyed a free pizza dinner, courtesy of the coalition.

Continuing the enjoyment, those that participated were invited to enter a drawing to win a wagon, chairs, and a movie package, including a projector, screen, sound bar and a variety of treats.