Spartans Handed Season’s 1st Loss

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans made the trek to Cedar City for a region matchup on Thursday. Emery was looking to ride the momentum from 14 straight wins to start the season.

The Lady Falcons came out strong, winning the first set 25-20. They followed that up with another victory, 25-19, to take the early 2-0 lead.

In a do-or-die situation, the Lady Spartans fought back, taking the third set 25-22. The teams traded points in the fourth set, but Canyon View prevailed, 25-22, to take the 3-1 win.

Up next, Emery (14-1, 4-1 Region 12) will travel to Price for a rivalry matchup against Carbon (9-2, 4-1 Region 12). The action will get underway at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.