Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Nikki Drage is a true inspiration to all those around her. As an 8th grader, she has shown an unwavering commitment to growth and learning, even when faced with challenging circumstances. Beyond the classroom, Nikki is a devoted friend and family member who cherishes the time spent with loved ones. She enjoys goofing around and playing sports with her brother. Her strong personality and kind heart are a true asset to the school community. She has set some great goals this school year and has done an AMAZING job as she continues her journey to achieve them. As much as she loves Emery County, she has her sights set on moving away to see all the world has to offer. It is with great pleasure that we recognize Nikki as our student of the week.