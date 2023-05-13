Tournament Run Ends for Dinos

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

After a semifinals loss against #1 Juab on Friday night, #2 Carbon dropped to the loser’s bracket of the 3A State Baseball Tournament on Saturday. The Dinos were pitted against #6 Juan Diego in the morning matchup.

The game slipped away from Carbon early as Juan Diego plated two runs in the first inning. The Dinos’ bats were cold as the Bulldogs went up 4-0 by the sixth, but Carbon finally connected in the bottom of the inning, scoring one run.

Juan Diego added another run in the seventh to go up 5-1. The Dinos tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough as they managed only one run to fall 5-2.

Chet Anderson took the loss for Carbon on the mound. The righty threw five and 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and four run. He struck out five batters and walked zero. Anderson also helped the Dino offense with three hits on four at bats.

The loss caps off Carbon’s impressive season and tournament run. The team went 19-7 overall and 11-1 in region play.