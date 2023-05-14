San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

MenuMenu

Garrett is the 13-year-old son of Stacey and Garrett Conover of Ferron.

School Activities: Basketball, Football, Honor Society

Favorite Classes: I enjoy drawing and creating things in art.  I also really like PE because I get to participate in physical activities and sports.

Hobbies/Interests: I love playing sports.  Baseball, basketball and football keep me busy.  When I am not playing sports, I like to go hunting and fishing or riding my motorcycle.

Future Plans: I want to go to college on a baseball scholarship and potentially play baseball for the Majors.

Other: I enjoy the social aspect of middle school and being involved in school sports.  I enjoy being around my friends during school and during my extra-curricular activities. 
