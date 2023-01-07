Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Tyson Tennant is being recognized for CVMS Student of the week because he is hardworking and efficient. He is great at asking clarifying questions when they are needed. When he gets something wrong he is quick to try and figure out why. Tyson enjoys math and reading and recognizes his math teacher is accomplishing fantastic things by teaching the content in a way that students understand. When he’s not working hard in class he can be found hanging out with friends, getting some grub at R & R BBQ, or hunting and camping. You can also find Tyson running cross country and track, this kid sure can run! He has set some awesome goals for himself and

CVMS is excited to see what he can achieve this year!