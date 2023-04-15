Local Archery Teams Highlighted for Outstanding Performances

The local archery teams performed outstandingly once again at the state competition, prompting the Carbon School Board to shine the spotlight on each of them. This took place during the school board meeting hosted at the district offices on Wednesday evening.

The recognition began with Creekview Elementary as Hunter Cowley was highlighted as the Individual Elementary Champion, scoring 280 points out of 300. Cowley has been the state champion for two years in a row.

Next, the Carbon High School (CHS) team was recognized. This included Maggie Truman, Cheyanne Slaughter, Seth Jensen, Bayleigh Sinclair, Stella Feik, Trayven Gray, Emma Anderson, Tanner Greenhalgh, Kenzie Morgan, Drake Chapel, Makayla Scoville and Breydan Jensen. Truman was the individual grand champion, with 290 score out of 300, and they were the top scoring team in the state.

This is the highest score that the Dinos have had since offering archery at the high school. Pride was expressed to the team, with the statement that individual dedication is necessary. Those that placed high within their divisions have earned bows and/or scholarships.

Finally, the Castle Heights team was presented. Once again, in the girls’ division, the school had eight of the top 10 high archers in the state. In the boys’ division, they ranked in each top 10 spot except the first and ninth places.

Many of the students now practice three days per week before and after school to prepare for nationals.