Caprock Sneaks Past Lady Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

Green River welcomed Caprock Academy for a non-region matchup on Wednesday. The Lady Pirates were looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the game.

Caprock opened up the game with a 25-14 victory in the first. Green River closed the gap in the second, but the visiting Lady Eagles won 25-23 to take the 2-0 lead.

The Lady Pirates rallied in the third, securing the 25-19 victory to make it 2-1. Caprock came storming back in the fourth with a 25-14 win to take the non-region game 3-1.

Green River (4-10, 3-4 Region 19) will close out the regular season on Oct. 11 against rival Pinnacle (6-12, 0-5 Region 19). The matchup is slated for 6:15 p.m. in Price.