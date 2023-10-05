Coleen Rasmussen Beach of Columbia Heights, Minnesota passed peacefully in her sleep after a short illness, brought on by age on September 22, 2023. She was born in Castle Dale, Utah in 1937 and was 85 yrs. old. She will be dearly missed by her son and daughters: DeLore Loran Beach (Ann Gowans Beach), Cathie Lynne Oelkers (William Bennett Oelkers, deceased), Debra Luayne Beach, and Robin M. Koehnen (Michael Leonard Koehnen) and their families. Coleen had 12 beloved grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband DeLore A. Beach, her parents; Merrald Rasmussen and Mildred Van Buren Rasmussen, her brothers, Kenneth Rasmussen, Elwin Rasmussen, Keith Rasmussen, and Ronald Rasmussen.

She was married in Castle Dale, Utah on April 10, 1954, for 69 years. She was sealed in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on June 14, 1972, to her husband DeLore and their children. She was very young to begin her life away from her parents. She and DeLore were self-employed most of their lives. She went to cosmetology school, learned to do accounting to help manage the many businesses she and DeLore had together. They did Dairy farming, Service Stations, Grace originals clothing store, a Dry Cleaning business, and cattle ranching and raised four children along the way. She did hard things too, making the best of challenging situations. She loved playing the piano and accompanying her daughters while they sang. Later in life she enjoyed staying in her camp trailer on her son’s driveway, close to him but far enough away to stay out of trouble.

She and DeLore built a home in Castle Dale Utah, and it was her most favorite time of life. Living close to her mother and traveling the mountains and valleys of central Utah with her beloved husband, brother Keith and sister-in-law, Bonnie. They loved exploring and found many beautiful vistas to capture in photography. She loved her chickens too, genealogy, working on the board of the Museum of the San Rafael.

We are sad to have her leave us but happy in the knowledge that she has rejoined her beloved and is at restful peace and waiting for the next big adventure.

Her wishes were not to have a formal funeral, but there will be a family gathering to celebrate her wonderful life. She will be interred at the Orangeville City Cemetery in Orangeville, Utah.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.