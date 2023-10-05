Stowe, Larsen Top Region Championships

Runners converged in Carbon County on Wednesday for the Region 12 Championships. The Dinos played host to the race at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course.

Rozlyn Stowe continued her impressive sophomore campaign as she was the first to cross the finish line in the girls’ race. She was the only girls’ runner to finish under 18 minutes with her 17:59.8 time. Fellow teammate Sophie Taylor also cracked the top 10 with her sixth place finish.

Another young runner also impressed at the race as Emery High freshman Gentry Christiansen took second with her time of 18:33.8. Emery’s Addyson Guymon was close behind in fourth with Addie Hurst in 10th.

Other local runners included Ellie Hanson (Carbon, 15th), Ada Bradford (Carbon, 16th), Carlie Hurst (Emery, 21st), Aly Bryner (Carbon, 23rd), Alexa Jones (Carbon, 27th), Kaylee Pitcher (Carbon, 31st), Kallee Lake (Emery, 34th), Melody Lake (Emery, 40th) and Hadley Meccarillo (Emery, 43rd).

In the end, Canyon View claimed the Region 12 Championship with a 38 score. The Lady Dinos were named the runner ups with 61 points while Emery came in third with 71 points.

On the boys’ side, Emery High senior Camdon Larsen topped the podium with his 15:40.9 time. The other local runner to crack the top 10 was Carbon’s Easton Humes in fourth.

Fellow local runners to cross the finish line included Jack Christiansen (Emery, 12th), Mason Hurdsman (Emery, 14th), Dillan Larsen (Emery, 16th), Evan Criddle (Carbon, 17th), Dallin Humes (Carbon, 21st), Monty Christiansen (Emery, 23rd), Stetson Albrecht (Emery, 24th), Mason Stewart (Emery, 25th), Logan McEvoy (Carbon, 26th), Bradley Sweeney (Carbon, 29th), Mathew Stomness (Carbon, 31st) and Michael Weber (Carbon, 32nd).

Manti walked away with the Region 12 Championship with Canyon View in second. Emery took third with 66 points, followed by Carbon in fourth with 97.

Runners will now prepare for the Utah 3A Divisionals on Oct. 10 at Lakeside Park.