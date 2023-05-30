Caps Fly at Carbon High’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony

Carbon High School’s (CHS) Class of 2023 was recognized during the school’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The graduating Dinos entered the track in their caps and gowns through the mouth of the dino. Following the processional, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2379 presented the colors as the Carbon High School choir sang the Star Spangled Banner.

Cami Carlson opened the commencement by welcoming the graduates and their supporters. Senior Class President Savanna Rasmussen then took to the podium to speak about retrospect.

Salutatorian Nathan Engar followed with a tribute to the teachers and parents before Valedictorian Jared Saccomanno concluded with a speech about how “Dinos Don’t Stop!” Former CHS principal and coach Bruce Bean was welcomed to the podium next as the commencement’s keynote speaker.

CHS principal Jarad Hardy then presented the Class of 2023 and began awarding diplomas with the help of Carbon High’s administration, Carbon School District’s (CSD) administration and the CSD Board of Education.

The graduating Dinos rose in unison to transfer their tassels to the left. The night ended in celebration with caps flying through the air from the Class of 2023.