Spartans Homer Twice in Win on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Richfield Wildcats visited Castle Dale on Friday for a region matchup where the Spartans team celebrated senior night. Emery was feeling good offensively, as they would put up six runs in the first two innings.

Richfield was struggling against Wade Stilson, as he pitched all six innings, allowing only two hits. Stilson ended the game with 10 strikeouts and no runs scored by the Wildcats.

Turner Stoker had a solid game, batting 1.000 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored for the senior. Wade Stilson had four plate appearances with a sacrifice fly, walk, was hit by pitch twice, two stolen bases, and three runs scored.

Kade Larsen also hit a home run on senior night, scoring two RBIs and a run scored. Mason Stilson had a stolen base and three runs scored on the night, along with Peyton Alton, who was making solid contact with the ball in his at bats. The seniors celebrated their night having fun and putting on a show for the home crowd.

Emery (7-5) sits at number six in the 3A RPI rankings. Grantsville (8-0) sits at number one, followed by Juab (10-1), Canyon View (10-2), Carbon (6-4) and Manti (6-5) in fifth.

The Spartans have two more games to finish out the regular season. Tuesday, they play the crosstown rival Carbon Dinos in Castle Dale. Then they face them again on Friday, for a sure to be entertaining couple of games to close out the regular season.