Carbon Baseball Sights Set on State Championship

Last year’s Region 12 champions plan on another good year on the baseball diamond. They went 11-1 in their region, which now includes more teams, including the tough Juab and Canyon View squads. “Our entire region is going to be tough” said head coach, Rob Smith.

Some returning players this season will be Maizen Prichard, returning starting pitcher and outfielder. Peyton Molinar, returning starting pitcher and shortstop as well as lead off hitter. Mike Vigil, returning starting third baseman. Also, Jace Barlow, returning catcher and good bat in the lineup.

How long have you been head coach? Who are your assistants this year? “This is my second year as head coach. Darek Martinez and Dave Basinger are the Varsity and JV coaches. Paul Metelko and Chet Anderson are the freshman and Sophomore coaches.”

The Dinos did some weight lifting during the offseason, as well as some athletes playing in multiple sports and other ball clubs. When asked what his expectations are for the season, Coach Smith responded, “My expectations are for us to compete for a region championship and to get back to the state championship.”

Coach added when asked about values he like to teach his team, “Accountability and hard work.”