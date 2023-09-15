Carbon Bested by Falcons

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos made the trip to Cedar City on Thursday for a region matchup against Canyon View. Carbon was looking to rebound after falling to the Lady Falcons earlier this season.

The first half was a battle where Canyon View came out on top to lead 3-1 at halftime. The Lady Falcons found the back of the net twice more in the second half to take the 5-1 region victory.

Mia Crompton scored the lone goal for Carbon, assisted by Allie Smith. On the defensive end, Fortune Ward protected the net. She recorded 10 saves in the loss.

Carbon (7-4, 6-3 Region 12) will return home for a matchup against Juab (3-8, 3-6 Region 12) on Tuesday. The matchup will kickoff at 4 p.m.