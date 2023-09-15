Carbon, Emery Meet on the Court *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos welcomed Emery to Price on Thursday for a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup. Both teams came into the game with near perfect records, setting the stage for an intense battle.

The teams traded points throughout the first set as both sought the advantage. Carbon narrowly pulled out the victory, 26-24, to take the early lead. The Lady Dinos followed that up with another win in the second, 25-13.

Knowing it was do or die, the Lady Spartans fought back. However, Carbon took advantage of its home court and pulled out the third set win, 25-15, to take the sweep.

Up next, Carbon (10-2, 5-1 Region 12) will host North Sanpete (7-9, 3-3 Region 12) on Tuesday. On the other hand, Emery (14-2, 4-2 Region 12) will host Richfield (7-9, 3-3 Region 12), also on Tuesday.