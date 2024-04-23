Dinos Take Down Seven Ranked Union *Photo Gallery*

Dino baseball played a tough region opponent in Juab on Friday where the game went 10 innings. Both sides had some tough pitching with Carbon’s Maizen Prichard, who had 12 strikeouts in the game, as well as Peyton Molinar striking out six. Unfortunately, the team would fall to the Wasps in then tenth inning.

They then faced the Union Cougars on Monday in a non-region game. Union sits at 8-1 in Region 13, where it could be possible that the teams meet in the state tournament.

Union struck first in the first inning, scoring a run. Carbon would get the bats going in the third inning, where they scored three runs. They added on two more in the fifth and another in the sixth. The Cougars tried to rally for a comeback, scoring two in the top of the seventh, but the Dinos held on and secured the win over the seventh ranked team in the RPI rankings, 6-3.

Jaxon Ingram was on the mound for five innings, ending his night with six strikeouts. Jace Barlow continued to bat well, with a triple, double and two RBIs in the game. Maizen Prichard finished his day with a double and two runs scored. Logan Madrigal and Logan Bennnett would both finish the game with a run batted in for the fourth ranked Dino team.

The Dinos will now have the long-awaited crosstown rivalry games this week. First, they will travel to Castle Dale on Tuesday. Then on Friday, it’s back on their home field for the second meeting between the two ball clubs. Both games will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.