Carbon Competes Against Grantsville

The Lady Dino wrestling team welcomed the Grantsville Cowboys to Price for a duel on Tuesday.

Fortune Ward won her bout in the 135-class, continuing her dominant season. Also having an incredible season is Madison Arroyo, who won her match in the 190 class. Finishing out the varsity winners for the Dino squad, Grace Lamb in the 235 class continued her great season with another win on her record.

The duel had some extra varsity matches to give more girls a chance to compete. Sienna Alderson won her match in the 135 class as did Jenna Pulsipher in the 190 class.

Up next, the Lady Dinos will attend the Providence Hall Holiday Brawl only days after Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 27.